Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NYSE:WWD) Director Sells 5,383 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NYSE:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

Woodward stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.