Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $187.70, but opened at $175.26. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $181.45, with a volume of 2,066 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

