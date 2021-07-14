Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Insulet makes up 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Insulet worth $290,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Insulet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 371,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $6,848,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Insulet by 128.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.13. 14,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $185.24 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,035.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

