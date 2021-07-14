InsurAce (INSUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars.

