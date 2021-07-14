INT Trading 11% Higher This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. INT has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.12 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00093531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.89 or 0.00850883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

