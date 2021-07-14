Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

