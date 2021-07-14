Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

