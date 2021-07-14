Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 507,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

