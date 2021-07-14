International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.20 ($1.78). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 129,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.01. The firm has a market cap of £304.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

