International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 4,733 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.