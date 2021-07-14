Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $5.13 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $187.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,088,577 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

