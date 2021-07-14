Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$18.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 190,132 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

