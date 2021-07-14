Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

