IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 5,345 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IntriCon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

