Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ISRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ISRG) will report earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Intuitive Surgical reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $13.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.17 to $16.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuitive Surgical.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE ISRG opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $965.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.