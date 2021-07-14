Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,060.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.16.

ISRG stock opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $965.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 382.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

