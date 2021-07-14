Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.39 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 191.05 ($2.50). 167,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 246,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £322.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Tom Quigley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

