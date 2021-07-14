Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter.

BSMS opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

