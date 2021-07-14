Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

