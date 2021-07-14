Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.12

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

