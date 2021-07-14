Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53. 5,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.