Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,556,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

RHS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.77.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

