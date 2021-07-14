Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Accolade (ACCD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Accolade stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.65. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

