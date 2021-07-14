Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,857% compared to the average daily volume of 329 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

AMX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 533,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 181,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

