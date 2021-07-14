Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 598 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $285,601.89. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $48,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

