Investors Purchase High Volume of NCR Put Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 762% compared to the typical daily volume of 489 put options.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04. NCR has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.