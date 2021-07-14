Investors Purchase High Volume of Sotera Health Put Options (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 865 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

