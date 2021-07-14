Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,403 put options.

Shares of DM stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DM shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.