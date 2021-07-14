iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.47

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 27009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

