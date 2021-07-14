iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 142,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 271,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.