iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 42,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 16,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.