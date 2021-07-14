iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 4,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59.

