iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.