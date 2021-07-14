iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $172,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

