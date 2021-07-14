iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $455.09

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $455.09 and last traded at $446.13, with a volume of 745175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $448.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.58.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.