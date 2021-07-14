iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.12. 317,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $313.24 and a 1 year high of $439.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

