iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,136. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $439.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

