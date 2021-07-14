iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,943 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

