ITO Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $165,219.08 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $165,219.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

