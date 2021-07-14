IXT (IXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $74.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. IXT has a total market capitalization of $768,054.30 and $74.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

