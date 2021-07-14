J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.