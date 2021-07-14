Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Cut by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 4.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. 8,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,135. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

