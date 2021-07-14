JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.29. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 150,055 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.83.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

