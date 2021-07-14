Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 212,150 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.28% of LivePerson worth $155,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in LivePerson by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 83,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $13,712,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

