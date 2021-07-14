Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $169,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.84 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.