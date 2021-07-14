Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.62% of Zebra Technologies worth $161,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $533.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

