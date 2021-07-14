Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $132.93 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $132,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

