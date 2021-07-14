Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 819,526 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819,526 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of IHS Markit worth $146,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

