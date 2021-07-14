Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €113.10 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.55 ($98.29).

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €74.52 ($87.67). 473,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

