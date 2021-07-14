Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.70 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.19 ($15.51).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.49 ($13.52) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.24.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

